Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $152.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

