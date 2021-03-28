Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,921,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $19,184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

