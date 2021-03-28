M&T Bank Corp Has $102,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $69,662,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 667,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 295,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

