Barclays PLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Barclays PLC cut its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.02 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

