Gary C. Huber Sells 128,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target (up from $1.40) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

