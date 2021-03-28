Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Sells $174,597.14 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.26 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

