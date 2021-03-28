Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $17.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $18.20 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $87.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.80 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

