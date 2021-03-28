Matthew G. Mckenna Sells 9,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $677.71 million, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

