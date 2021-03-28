Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.