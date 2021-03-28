Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $675.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 in the last ninety days. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

