Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.31 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

