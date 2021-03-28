Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.32.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $152.69 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.