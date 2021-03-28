Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,690 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

