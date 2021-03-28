Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 25,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.