IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $811.44

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.44 ($10.60) and traded as high as GBX 867.50 ($11.33). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 867.50 ($11.33), with a volume of 561,277 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 803.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 811.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,960 ($40,449.44). Also, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

