Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 35,615 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48. The firm has a market cap of C$125.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

