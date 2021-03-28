Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.75% of Kodiak Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $116.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.