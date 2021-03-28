Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.