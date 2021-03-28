Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.62 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

