Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,890 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $51,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

