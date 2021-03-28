Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.20

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 136.42 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.38 ($1.77), with a volume of 52,976,519 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.20. The company has a market cap of £38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

