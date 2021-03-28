Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 348.8% from the February 28th total of 568,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.36 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

