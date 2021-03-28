Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Drops By 89.9%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,066,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $548,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

