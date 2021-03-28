Zacks Investment Research Lowers Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $770.08. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock worth $183,815. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

