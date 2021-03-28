Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $134.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

