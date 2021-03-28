Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 131,797 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $260,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

