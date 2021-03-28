Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,083 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BVH opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

