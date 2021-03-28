Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 199,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

SPH opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

