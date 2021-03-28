Stifel Financial Corp Sells 110,181 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,250,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 95,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,855,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

