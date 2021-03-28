Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,352 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314 over the last three months.

PLTR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

