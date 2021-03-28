Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

NYSE:U opened at $95.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

