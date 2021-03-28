Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 238,084 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,065,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.