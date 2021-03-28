ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 30,495 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 736,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.67 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.