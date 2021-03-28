ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

