Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 21,531 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kaleyra worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $4,281,353.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

