ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 222,785 SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.