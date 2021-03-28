ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 6,516 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

