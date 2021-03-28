99,495 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

MAG opened at $15.30 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

