ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 13,619 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

