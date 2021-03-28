Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

