Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

CLB opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

