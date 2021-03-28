Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.