Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $239.00.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.