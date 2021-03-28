$23.70 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report sales of $23.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.33 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $97.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.89 million to $103.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $479.14 million, a P/E ratio of -249.75 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.