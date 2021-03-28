Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,435 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $121.91 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

