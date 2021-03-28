Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

