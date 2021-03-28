Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,166 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,166 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $149.20 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

