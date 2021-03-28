Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

