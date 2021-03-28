Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,289 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

