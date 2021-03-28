Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 7,144 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $254,982.28.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67.

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

